Business, Events, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Des Moines Yacht Club’s indoor/outdoor Marine Swap Meet is Mar. 24

Des Moines Yacht Club’s indoor/outdoor Marine Swap Meet is Mar. 24

No Comments Print This Post

BUY/SELL/SWAP

Saturday March 24th

9:00 am-3:00pm

19th Annual Indoor/Outdoor

Marine swap meet

boats, boat parts, electronics, fishing gear

electronics, boating accessories and more

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Des Moines Yacht Club

22737 Marine View Drive

I-5 to Exit 149 to Des Moines

Space available, call, text or email Shannan McCaslin to reserve your spot today! 253-217-1662 [email protected]

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter