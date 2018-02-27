How Highline Public Schools will respond if there’s a student walkout Mar. 14

On Tuesday (Feb. 27), Highline Public Schools issued the following statement about how it will respond if students participate in a walkout.

A national school walkout is scheduled for March 14 to “protest Congress’ inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.”

Here’s the full statement from Superintendent Susan Enfield:

Dear Highline Families,

Following the tragic shooting in a Florida high school on February 14, students around the country are planning walkouts to protest school violence. Anticipating that this movement may come to Highline schools, we want you to know how we will respond if students participate in a walkout.

We are proud that our students want to exercise their First Amendment rights to express their views on this important topic. When students advocate for an issue they feel passionate about, it can be a powerful learning experience. We also recognize that some students may not want to participate in a walkout and would prefer to stay in class. We want to ensure that all students feel safe and respected, no matter what they choose to do.

If a walkout occurs, schools and classes will continue on their normal schedule. If you want to excuse your child from class to allow them to participate, please contact your school’s office. Absences that are not excused by a parent will be treated as unexcused.

As always, the safety of our students is our priority. If a walkout should occur at any of our schools, we will deploy staff as necessary to ensure student safety.

Thank you,

Susan Enfield

Superintendent