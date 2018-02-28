Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Judson Park’s annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be Saturday, Mar. 10

Judson Park’s annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be Saturday, Mar. 10

It’s Pancake Breakfast Time!

Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 10, 2018, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., the Annual Pancake Breakfast is a delicious and eagerly-anticipated tradition at Judson Park.

Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Food and the cooking of it are supplied by Koester Landscaping, coffee by Starbucks, and supplies by Sodexo. Thanks to these donors, all proceeds benefit the Benevolence Fund of Judson Park Resident Foundation.

Public is welcome.

Invite your friends and family.

No reservations required.

Minimum donation is $5 for children 10 and younger; $9 for those over 10 years old.

Judson Park Retirement Community is located at 23600 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines, WA 98198; 206-824-4000

