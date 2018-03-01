10-year old girl from Des Moines wins ‘Poison Prevention Week’ poster contest

And the winner is…

The Washington Poison Center announced this week that this year’s winner of the 2018 Annual Statewide Poison Prevention Week Poster Contest is Sharlene Le, a 10-year old fifth grader from Parkside Elementary School in Des Moines.

Sharlene’s vibrant poster was selected as the winner from over 70 submissions from kids all across the state.

Her art will be shared with organizations statewide to promote National Poison Prevention Week March 25th-31st.

Each year, Poison Prevention Week focuses on educating the public about the potential dangers of poisons in the community.

Posters are available in English and Spanish. To request a poster for your school or community, please email the Public Health Education Department at [email protected].

