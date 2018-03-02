Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Brand New Moderns, Normandy Park Waterfront

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Brand New Moderns, Normandy Park Waterfront

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend!

The first is a brand new, modern 3-bedroom view home on Beacon Hill:

Just steps from the epicenter of N Beacon Hill you’ll find this tastefully done project by boutique builder Green City Development. The property showcases spectacular views of the City, Sound and the majesty of the Olympic Mtns. 1st Floor LDK boasts high ceilings and a capacious feel w/ lots of natural light. The middle floor you have 2 generous size bedrooms and a full bath. The top floor is your master suite. Expansive double roof deck for sunsets and bbqs. 7 homes with different floorplans!

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 4: 12 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1742 12th Ave S., Unit C, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $765,000

MLS Number: 1251536

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,420 s.f.

Site Features:

Brand new modern amenities

VIEWS: Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial! (see photos above)

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is another brand new, roof top, deck view, 2-bedroom home on Beacon Hill:

Welcome To Beacon Hills exclusive double roof top deck view units that offer a premium Seattle Skyline View. Enjoy a four minute drive to downtown or walk to the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station. Enter on the lower floor to a Den, Bedroom, and Bathroom, as you make your way to the middle floor that features your LDK and enjoy the luxuries of urban living with a top floor master suite. 7 homes are available. APPOINTMENT ONLY, active construction site.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 3: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 4: 12 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1742 12th Ave S., Unit B, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $749,999

MLS Number: 1236423

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,477 s.f.

Site Features:

Brand new modern amenities

VIEWS: Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 3: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 4: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,250,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

