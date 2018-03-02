REMINDER: Poverty Bay Wine Festival is this weekend!

REMINDER : The 14th annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival opens TONIGHT (5–10 p.m., Friday, Mar. 2) and continues through Saturday (Noon–8 p.m., March 3)!

This is an outstanding, local/grassroots wine festival put on by the good people from the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, and will be held at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center.

Changes this year include:

Magician Nate Jester from ‘America’s Got Talent’ will be amazing attendees with closeup magic

Six Fred Meyer stores will provide support in terms of winery selection and ticket sales

A silent auction for a chance to bid on different wines

A fun game to test your hand/eye coordination and win drink tokens

Tickets are available in advance for $35 at the event website www.DrinkToMusic.org and $40 at the door. Admission includes 10 tasting tokens. A variety of foods will be for sale from vendors including Fred Meyer, Ivar’s, B & E Meats, and Nibbles. Entertainment will be provided by Nate Jester, Ace of Illusions, one of the nation’s top magicians.

The hours for the event are Friday 5-10 p.m., and Saturday Noon-8 p.m. Parking is available at the Des Moines Marina for $1 per hour with a shuttle continuously running. Attendees must be 21 years or older. Reduced price Designated Driver tickets will be available for $15.

Special events include a raffle highlighted by a 7-day Denali-Talkeetna coach and rail tour provided by Gray Line Alaska and a Wine Grab offering chances to win bottles of premium wine. Fred Meyer and a number of their participating wineries have generously contributed some of the finest wines from Washington State.

Supported charities include the Des Moines Food Bank, Highline Schools, Coats for Kids, Des Moines Parks and Recreation, and Highline Music4Life. The latter provides new and used musical instruments to low income students.

This is a 21 and over event held at Des Moines Beach Auditorium (map below). A shuttle will be available to take festival goers from the parking at the marina ($1/hour) to the venue. There will be designated driver tickets available at the door for $15 each. Pets are not allowed.

For more information and tickets visit www.DrinkToMusic.org.

Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S., Des Moines:

