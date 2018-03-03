Browse > Home / Education, Headlines, Politics / Mt. Rainier student Abhijeet Sanga serves as Page to Rep. Tina Orwall

Mt. Rainier student Abhijeet Sanga serves as Page to Rep. Tina Orwall


Rep. Orwall with Page Abhijeet Sanga, March, 1st, 2018.

Abhijeet Sanga, a student at Mt. Rainier High School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Sponsored by State Rep. Tina Orwall (D-Des Moines), Abhijeet is the son of Mani Sanga and Ravi Sanga of Normandy Park.

Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings.

Outside of school, Abhijeet participates in a variety of sports, of which his favorites are soccer and tennis.

Additionally, Abhijeet enjoys volunteering as a tutor at a local church, in his spare time.

