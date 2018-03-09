Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Custom North Hill, Beacon Hill View, Normandy Park Waterfront

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Custom North Hill, Beacon Hill View, Normandy Park Waterfront

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend!

The first is a gorgeous, 2015 custom built home in the desirable North Hill neighborhood of Des Moines:

Fantastic floorplan offers open concept kitchen that flows seamlessly to the oversized, sun-filled family room. Space for everyone with 5 bedrooms (1 on main floor), 3 full baths, and an enormous bonus room. Enjoy the detailed finish work, 3 car garage, fenced yard and deck for barbecuing. Prime location with easy access to shopping, parks, beaches, freeways, airport and downtown Seattle.

WHEN:

Friday, March 9: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 10: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 11: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 20605 3rd Ave S Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $699,000

MLS Number: 1253122

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2015

Approximate House SqFt: 2,766 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,500 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a tastefully built boutique view home on Beacon Hill:

Just steps from the epicenter of N Beacon Hill you’ll find this tastefully done Townhouse by boutique builder Green City Development. 1st Floor has a bedroom w/bathroom. 2nd floor features LDK boasts high ceilings and a capacious feel w/ lots of natural light. The 3rd floor you have your generous size bedroom and a full bath. Expansive roof deck for sunsets and bbq’s. 5 homes left.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 10: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 11: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1740 12th Ave S #C, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,500

MLS Number: 1255354

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Site Features:

VIEWS: Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a brand new, roof top, deck view, 2-bedroom home on Beacon Hill:

Welcome To Beacon Hills exclusive double roof top deck view units that offer a premium Seattle Skyline View. Enjoy a four minute drive to downtown or walk to the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station. Enter on the lower floor to a Den, Bedroom, and Bathroom, as you make your way to the middle floor that features your LDK and enjoy the luxuries of urban living with a top floor master suite. 7 homes are available. APPOINTMENT ONLY, active construction site.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 10: 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 11: 12 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1742 12th Ave S., Unit B, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $749,999

MLS Number: 1236423

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,477 s.f.

Site Features:

Brand new modern amenities

VIEWS: Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Sunday, Mar. 11: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,250,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is a 5-bedroom modern built Green Oasis home::

This 5 Bed/3.5 Bath Modern Built Green Oasis features a bonus/media room & full bath off the lower floor to entertain your guests. As you make your way to the main floor your enchanted with high ceilings centered on a full kitchen & formal living/dining room areas. The master suite features a floor to ceiling window view crowned around the preserved old growth tree in the back yard. Enjoy the luxuries of urban living with your own spacious roof top deck. Minutes to Burke G. trail & PCC!

WHEN:

Sunday, March 10: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 6246 33rd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98115 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $2,095,000

MLS Number: 1236910

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,611 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,000 s.f.

Site Features:

Mountain/Territorial View

Covered Parking for 2

Radiant, Wall, Ductless HP MiniSplit Heating

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

