Historical Society to showcase local prohibition legacy this Saturday, Mar. 17

The Historical Society of Federal Way will kick off St. Patrick’s Day with a party, presentation, and fundraiser this Saturday, March 17, all focused upon bootlegging legend Roy Olmstead’s life and times in South King County.

The event features live music with jazz pianist Deems Tsutakawa, a silent auction with items including wine from Federal Way’s Abbe Vineyard Winery, light refreshments, 1920s-theme photoshoots and more.

A keynote presentation – “Whiskey, Wiretaps and Rumrunning” – will be provided by Des Moines filmmaker and attorney Steve Edmiston, founder of The Good Bootlegger’s Guild and frequent speaker on Olmstead’s rise and fall. Edmiston will share little-known stories, rarely seen photographs, and tabloid news coverage about Olmstead’s amazing entrepreneurship and empire, his final arrest at the infamous Woodmont Dock raid, and Olmstead v. U.S., the groundbreaking search and seizure case that reached the Supreme Court and forecast the very government surveillance we see today.

“I love sharing Old Roy’s story because it’s an undertold rags-to-riches-to-rags narrative with epic national cultural significance stretching forward to the present on so many issues,” said Edmiston.

More event information:

WHAT: “Whiskey, Wiretaps, and the Northwest’s Rumrunning King” COST: Event cost $20 – proceeds benefit the Historical Society of Federal Way WHEN: Saturday, March 17, 2018, 2 – 5 p.m. WHERE: Federal Way Hampton Inn & Suites, 31720 Gateway Center Boulevard S. INFO: https://www.facebook.com/federalwayhistory/

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/994318717386705/

About the Historical Society of Federal Way

The Historical Society of Federal Way serves the public through researching, preserving, educating and displaying the history of Greater Federal Way to build a sense of community identity and heritage. The HSFW has contributed to research, storytelling and restoration for many projects including the Brooklake Community Center, the Denny Cabin, and the Barker Cabin.

About Deems Tsutakawa

Renowned as a smooth jazz keyboardist, Deems Tsutakawa is always a hit with the crowd! His warm smile and friendly eye contact encourages audiences to move to his rhythm and “go with the flow.” He expresses an artistic freedom refreshing to listeners and engaging to newer ones as he plays well-known hits with a “Deems” twist. Learn more at www.deemsmusic.com.

Abbe Vineyard Winery

Federal Way’s Abbe Winery is a little different than other small-scale wineries – everything is onsite from growing the grapes to harvesting, fermenting and bottling. Founded in 2009, the winery produces chardonnay, cabernet merlot, malbec, syrah, pinot gris and more. Learn more about Abbe Winery’s products online at www.abbewines.com and https://www.facebook.com/abbewines/.

About Steve Edmiston

Steve is a business and entertainment lawyer, screenwriter, independent film producer, and frequent speaker on local historical topics. He has written and produced many feature-length and short films which have won festival awards and accolades (including “Crimes of the Past,” “The Day My Parents Became Cool,” “The Periphery Project,” “Farewell to Harry,” and most recently “The Maury Island Incident”). He is currently engaged in producing a documentary film project about the Port of Seattle and the airport neighbor communities titled “The Briefing.”

Learn more at:

