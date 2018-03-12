Saltwater Music Series ‘Une Soirée Parisienne’ will be Saturday, March 17

Saltwater Music Series: ‘Une Soirée Parisienne’ will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018, starting at 7 p.m. at Des Moines United Methodist Church:

Liz Frazer, soprano

Steven Luksan, piano/composer

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of French music at the Saltwater Music Series!

Pianist/composer Steven Luksan will be joined by Dr. Liz Frazer, soprano, for a concert of French mélodies, or art songs, by some of the under-represented masters of Romanticism: Reynaldo Hahn, Ernest Chausson, Gabriel Fauré, and Amy Beach.

Steven Luksan will also present music for piano by Claude Debussy and John Field, his own piano composition, Suite Parisienne, and original songs for voice and piano (in English) inspired by French poetry.

Admission to this concert is FREE.

We will be collecting donations at this concert to benefit disaster relief work done by the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).