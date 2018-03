Arts, Education, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Mount Rainier High Drama’s ‘Into the Woods’ continues through March 24

Mount Rainier High Drama’s ‘Into the Woods’ continues through March 24

“Join Cinderella, Jack, his trusty pet, Milky White, Little Red Ridinghood, the Baker, and many more as they go into the woods on a journey of life, love and longing…”

Come to the spring musical – Into the Woods – at Mount Rainier High School, with performances continuing through March 24.

Tickets are available at the door, and are $8 with ASB and $10 without.

Mount Rainier High School is located at 22450 19th Ave S.:

