33rd District Democrats Legislative District Caucus will be Sat., March 24

From new Advertiser the 33rd District Democrats:

We all know that our nation needs new leadership; now is the time we focus locally to make that happen! We need to be prepared to fight for every vote in every corner of our state, and in order to do that we need to create the bold, progressive message that we KNOW will move us towards electoral victory in 2018.

Join us at the Democratic Legislative District Caucus on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. to:

Meet neighbors who share your concerns

Hear Updates from Elected Officials

Meet Your Party Leaders

BECOME a precinct committee officer for YOUR neighborhood!

Listen to New Candidates

Review our state Democratic Party Platform, and learn about the process for how we turn it into policy

ELECT delegates to the state convention

Learn How You Else Can Help

At our Legislative District Caucuses, we will elect delegates and alternates to the WA State Convention. We will be holding the caucus at our usual meeting place:

22323 Pacific Highway South at the LiUNA Laborer’ Local 242 Hall (map below).

Registration begins at 10AM. Coffee, snacks and refreshments will be provded.

To RSVP for this free event, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-33rd-legislative-district-democratic-caucuses-tickets-43334192737?ref=estw

Everyone who is registered to vote by the time of the November general election, and who resides in the 33rd district, and declares themselves a Democrat is welcome to attend and participate; We encompass the cities of Des Moines, Normandy Park, Seatac, parts of Renton, Burien, Kent, and Tukwila.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to our PCO Coordinator: [email protected].

For more info, visit http://33rddistrictdemocrats.org.

