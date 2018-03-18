Arts, Entertainment, Featured Stories, Headlines, Browse > Home History / Burien UFO Festival will feature guest speakers for first time on Thurs., April 5

Burien UFO Festival will feature guest speakers for first time on Thurs., April 5

The Burien UFO Festival is returning on Thursday, April 5 after a one-year hiatus (some say abduction), and new this year will be guest speakers giving presentations in The Tin Theater.

This fun annual event begins with its first guest speaker at 4:30 p.m., and will run until 11:30 p.m. on SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien, with the Tin Room Bar & Theater serving as headquarters.

SW 152nd Street will be closed again for a true (and FREE) Tin Hat Block Party, with free live entertainment, a beer garden at Classic Eats, costume contest, dog costume contest, pop-up museum, chances to tell your UFO story to the Highline Historical Society, get a custom alien drawing, face painting, UFO bouncy house, food trucks, UFO’s and more…

SPEAKERS ARE NEW THIS YEAR

And new this year – the 2018 event will feature guest speakers and authors giving presentations in the Tin Theater, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $10 per speaker, or $25 for an all-access pass to all four:

4:30 p.m. – Vince Ynzunza – UFO POP: The Northwest’s Influence on UFO Popular Culture

5:30 p.m. – The Maury Island Incident film screening – The Truth Revealed, with Scott Schaefer & Steve Edmiston

6:45 p.m. – UFOiTeam – “Tell Us Your Story”

8:30 p.m. – Burien Film Festival presents Best of UFO Films 2018

BUFO invites all UFO enthusiasts, skeptics and aliens to join in this fun, local celebration of all things otherworldly, inspired by The Maury Island Incident UFO event which predates Roswell by 10 days.

The evening will be hosted by Burien’s favorite DJ – DJ Lucky Strike – who will take us all on an extraterrestrial musical voyage.

Here’s the lineup:

6:00 – Opening Ceremony

6:15 – High Wired NoNet – www.facebook.com/highwirednonet/

7:20 – ‘I’m From Another Galaxy’ Costume Contest (Humanoids and Quadrupeds Welcome) Hosted by Burien Arts Association and B-Town Dog

8:30 – The Lovecats – www.facebook.com/seattlecuretribute/

Food Trucks:

Nibbles – www.facebook.com/nibblesseattle/

Jemil’s Big Easy – www.facebook.com/jemilsbigeasy/

Full Tilt Ice Cream – www.facebook.com/fulltilticecreams/

Carver Kitchen Iced and Spiced Nuts – www.facebook.com/CarverKitchen/

Northwest Kettle Corn – www.facebook.com/NorthWestKettleCorn/

For more info:

BUFO on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BurienUFOFestival/

BUFO Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1789781491089580/

Sponsored by John White and Shelli Park, in partnership with The Tin Room, B-Town Blog, Burien Arts Association, and B-Town DOG.

