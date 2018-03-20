Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: What Estate Planning Documents Do You Need?

DAL Law Firm: What Estate Planning Documents Do You Need?

What Estate Planning Documents Do You Need?

Having the proper estate planning documents in place can ensure that your assets and family and protected and taken care of at the time of your passing. However, as important as estate planning is, many people do not have their estate plan in place. It can be a difficult conversion to have with your spouse or family, but it certainly is a necessary one, and isn’t a topic that should be avoided.

Our office can assist with many aspects of estate planning, and each person’s estate planning is different based on their needs and wants.

After meeting for a complimentary consultation, our office can recommend a number of useful estate planning tools such as:

Wills

Revocable Living Trusts

Durable Powers of Attorney

Health Care Directives

Community Property Agreements

Using these and other important estate documents, DAL Law Firm can craft a blend of strategies that provide for your loved ones after you are gone, or in the event you are incapacitated. We listen to you and learn from you, from the very start of our work together. We translate that knowledge into an estate plan you can be proud of, one that effectively reflects your intentions.

Contact our office today at (206) 408-8158 for a consultation to ensure that you have a proper estate plan in place.

