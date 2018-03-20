LETTER: An Open Letter to the Des Moines City Council

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, written by a Reader. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Waterland Blog nor its staff:]

Dear Des Moines City Council,

I am a resident of Burien and have enjoyed visiting the marina and adjacent park many times over the years with my family. The Des Moines marina is a unique attraction and the primary reason we visit. During our visits we usually frequent downtown restaurants and shops.

I was stunned this weekend to find the new gated parking areas requiring payment. I stopped at the Marina building and read the sign indicating the reasons the council has directed the changes to the parking area. As an occasional visitor, I would like to offer the following observations and comments:

The parking gates are very unfriendly. After paying for marina parking I found that I couldn’t access the park, since this was a separate gated parking area. I couldn’t directly access the marina building, and there were parking spikes installed in this section. This caused serious frustration and we felt very unwelcome by these hostile changes. I have never had a parking problem while visiting in the past. In the past, we found the marina and park to be very welcoming and inviting. On my visit over the weekend, the marina area was a ghost-town. I presume I am not the only visitor made to feel unwelcome. This will certainly impact the visitor spending at downtown establishments. Visiting the marina and park were the primary reasons for our previous visits to local businesses.

I am baffled by the decision to control parking issues and generate revenue by this very poor decision that is unfriendly to local business. The design of the parking controls with multiple confusing gates and parking spikes do not fit the City of Des Moines. I am so disappointed in this that If I were a resident, I would be fighting this hard especially in the next council election.

Finally, I ask that you not respond to this with the rationale for the changes, I have no doubt there were some good reasons. I would instead ask that you respond to the frustration by returning the marina and park to the wonderful attraction they once were and address the original concerns in another way that will not hurt local business.

Sincerely,

Erik Utter

Burien, WA