CALL TO ARTISTS: Get your ‘Art in the Park’ for the 2018 Waterland Festival:

  • Application deadline: March 30, 2018
  • Apply now to exhibit at the newest summer art show in the area – Art in the Park at the Des Moines Waterland Festival, happening July 21-22. The Waterland Festival is a SeaFair-sanctioned event and a longstanding tradition in the area. The art and craft market is a new addition in response to community interest – it is supported by the Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department, Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority, and Destination Des Moines.
  • The goal is to feature 75 of the area’s most intriguing artists and craftspeople.
  • Located at beautiful Des Moines Beach Park
  • An exciting addition to your summer show calendar
  • 10×10 and 10×10 corner booths for $200/$250
  • Booth sitting available
  • Application fee of $25
  • Learn more about the event and apply through Zapplication by March 30.

Posted by on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 10:32 am 
