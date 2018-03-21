Arts, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / CALL TO ARTISTS: Get your Art in the Park for the 2018 Waterland Festival

CALL TO ARTISTS: Get your Art in the Park for the 2018 Waterland Festival

CALL TO ARTISTS: Get your ‘Art in the Park’ for the 2018 Waterland Festival:

Application deadline: March 30, 2018

Apply now to exhibit at the newest summer art show in the area – Art in the Park at the Des Moines Waterland Festival, happening July 21-22. The Waterland Festival is a SeaFair-sanctioned event and a longstanding tradition in the area. The art and craft market is a new addition in response to community interest – it is supported by the Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department, Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority, and Destination Des Moines.

The goal is to feature 75 of the area’s most intriguing artists and craftspeople.

Located at beautiful Des Moines Beach Park

An exciting addition to your summer show calendar

10×10 and 10×10 corner booths for $200/$250

Booth sitting available

Application fee of $25

Learn more about the event and apply through Zapplication by March 30.

