CALL TO ARTISTS: Get your ‘Art in the Park’ for the 2018 Waterland Festival:
- Application deadline: March 30, 2018
- Apply now to exhibit at the newest summer art show in the area – Art in the Park at the Des Moines Waterland Festival, happening July 21-22. The Waterland Festival is a SeaFair-sanctioned event and a longstanding tradition in the area. The art and craft market is a new addition in response to community interest – it is supported by the Des Moines Parks and Recreation Department, Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority, and Destination Des Moines.
- The goal is to feature 75 of the area’s most intriguing artists and craftspeople.
- Located at beautiful Des Moines Beach Park
- An exciting addition to your summer show calendar
- 10×10 and 10×10 corner booths for $200/$250
- Booth sitting available
- Application fee of $25
- Learn more about the event and apply through Zapplication by March 30.