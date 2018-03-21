Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / FREE Easter Fun Day this Saturday at Des Moines United Methodist Church!

EASTER FUN DAY is this Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Des Moines United Methodist Church!

FREE for all children 4-10 years old.

Play games, create crafts, listen to a story, watch a movie, as you enjoy lunch and learn about God’s amazing Love.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

