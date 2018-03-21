Browse > Home / Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Headlines / FREE Easter Fun Day this Saturday at Des Moines United Methodist Church!
FREE Easter Fun Day this Saturday at Des Moines United Methodist Church!


EASTER FUN DAY is this Saturday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Des Moines United Methodist Church!

FREE for all children 4-10 years old.

Play games, create crafts, listen to a story, watch a movie, as you enjoy lunch and learn about God’s amazing Love.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

Posted by on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 10:05 am 
