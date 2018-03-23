Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Brand New SeaTac, Beacon Hill Views, 5-BD Green Oasis

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Brand New SeaTac, Beacon Hill Views, 5-BD Green Oasis

No Comments Print This Post

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend!

The first home is a rare combination – an affordable and beautiful new 4-bedroom home:

Welcome Home! Ideal floor plan boasts four bedrooms plus bonus and three bathrooms and two car garage. Dream kitchen complete with island, quartz counters and stainless appliances. Master bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. 5 piece bath with over-sized shower. Home is complete with all the high end features. Ideal location is close to major roadways, airport and services. All located on a private dead end lane. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, March 24: 12 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 25: 12 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 2408 S. 146th Place, SeaTac, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950

MLS Number: 1261685

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 2,450 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,383 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a tastefully built boutique view home on Beacon Hill:

Just steps from the epicenter of N Beacon Hill you’ll find this tastefully done Townhouse by boutique builder Green City Development. 1st Floor has a bedroom w/bathroom. 2nd floor features LDK boasts high ceilings and a capacious feel w/ lots of natural light. The 3rd floor you have your generous size bedroom and a full bath. Expansive roof deck for sunsets and bbq’s. 5 homes left.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 24: 12 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 25: 12 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1740 12th Ave S #C, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,500

MLS Number: 1255354

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Site Features:

VIEWS: Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a brand new, roof top, deck view, 2-bedroom home on Beacon Hill:

Welcome To Beacon Hills exclusive double roof top deck view units that offer a premium Seattle Skyline View. Enjoy a four minute drive to downtown or walk to the Beacon Hill Light Rail Station. Enter on the lower floor to a Den, Bedroom, and Bathroom, as you make your way to the middle floor that features your LDK and enjoy the luxuries of urban living with a top floor master suite. 7 homes are available.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 24: 12 – 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 25: 12 – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 1742 12th Ave S., Unit B, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $729,988

MLS Number: 1236423

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,477 s.f.

Site Features:

Brand new modern amenities

VIEWS: Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The final Open House is a 5-bedroom modern built Green Oasis home::

This 5 Bed/3.5 Bath Modern Built Green Oasis features a bonus/media room & full bath off the lower floor to entertain your guests. As you make your way to the main floor your enchanted with high ceilings centered on a full kitchen & formal living/dining room areas. The master suite features a floor to ceiling window view crowned around the preserved old growth tree in the back yard. Enjoy the luxuries of urban living with your own spacious roof top deck. Minutes to Burke G. trail & PCC!

WHEN:

Saturday, March 24: 11 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 25: 12 – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 6246 33rd Ave NE Seattle, WA 98115 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,995,000

MLS Number: 1236910

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,611 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,000 s.f.

Site Features:

Mountain/Territorial View

Covered Parking for 2

Radiant, Wall, Ductless HP MiniSplit Heating

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



