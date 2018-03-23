PHOTOS/VIDEO: Ribbon cut at Grand Opening of Adriana Senior Apartments

No Comments Print This Post

The grand opening of The Adriana Senior Apartments (an Advertiser), an affordable senior apartment building in Des Moines, was held on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Here’s a highlight video from the event:

The Adriana Senior Apartments Grand Opening Thank you to everyone who joined us at our Grand Opening at Village Concepts Retirement Communities, The Adriana Senior Apartments! Posted by Village Concepts Retirement Communities on Thursday, March 22, 2018

Village Concepts, a third generation family-owned business helping seniors thrive in retirement and assisted living communities throughout Washington state, is excited to announce the grand opening of The Adriana its newest senior housing community.

The Adriana apartments are co-owned by a partnership of Village Concepts and Brian Scalabrine, a former NBA Boston Celtics player, Highline College alumnus and elder care advocate, as well as Andrew Langsford of the Bellevue-based Venture Real Estate Group

For Scalabrine, the desire to support senior housing efforts stems from childhood, when he watched his grandparent’s struggle to afford senior housing. Baffled by the inexcusable treatment of the elderly, Scalabrine has been searching for a better solution for senior housing ever since. This $23 million project is named after Scalabrine’s two daughters, Eliana and Adria. The Adriana is his way of giving back and honoring the countless contributions wiser generations have made.

The opening of The Adriana will help fulfill the need for affordable housing for seniors and like other Village Concepts developments, will be community-focused. New residents will be able to stroll through the nearby Des Moines Marina, visit the public library or take classes at Highline Community College. Amenities include a social room, underground parking and a rooftop deck with stunning views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. The Adriana will feature 119 units spanning six stories.

For more information about Village Concepts and The Adriana, visit www.villageconcepts.com or call (888)-548-6609.

Some photos:

The Adriana will feature 119 units spanning six stories, with 72 one-bedrooms from 550-600 square feet, and 47 two-bedrooms

Amenities include a social room, underground parking and a rooftop deck with stunning views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

New residents will be able to stroll through the nearby Des Moines Marina, visit the public library or take classes at Highline Community College.

Village Concepts managed the development process from the financing to the construction.

The total project cost of The Adriana was $23 million. The Adriana apartments are 50 percent co-owned by both Village Concepts and Brian Scalabrine. The other 50 percent is owned by Andrew Langsford of the Bellevue-based Venture Real Estate Group.

Brian Scalabrine’s concerns about the availability of affordable housing for seniors was a motivating factor in his involvement in this project. Scalabrine is a former NBA Boston Celtics player and Highline College alumnus. The Adriana is named after Scalabrine’s two daughters, Eliana and Adria.

The opening of The Adriana will help fulfill the need for affordable housing for seniors and will be community-focused, like other Village Concepts developments.

The Adriana is an income qualified apartment building for seniors. Apartments rents are below market based on HUD rent structure for 60 percent AMI. The apartments are for seniors making about $40,000 annually or below.

Recent projects that Village Concepts (a senior housing developer and manager based in Auburn) has done include:

Completing El Dorado West remodel in Burien

Nearing completion on its new assisted living and memory care wing at the Enumclaw property

Recently broke ground for a remodel on its Chehalis property which will add new assisted living and memory care rooms

The Adriana Senior Apartments is located at 22525 7th Ave S.:

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter



