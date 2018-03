Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Egg Hunt will be this Saturday at Des Moines Beach Park Event Center

Egg Hunt will be this Saturday at Des Moines Beach Park Event Center

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held this Saturday, March 31, from 9 –10 a.m. at the Des Moines Beach Park Event Center.

Cost is $5 per child.

Crafts

Activities

Prizes

Candy

Easter Bunny photos

Des Moines Beach Park Event Center is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, 98198:

