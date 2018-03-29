Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle Mid-Century, New Des Moines, Normandy Park Waterfront

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend!

The first home is a completely remodeled Mid-Century 3-bedroom home in West Seattle:

This Completely remodeled Mid-Cen has all the charm of its era plus all the benefits of modern living.

Vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the main living room.

The kitchen has been wrapped with granite counter tops, high efficiency stainless steel appliances, and LED lights throughout.

Heat pump and mini splits that provide heating and cooling throughout the year.

Both baths have been fitted with full tile, heated floors, and towel warmers to finish off just a few of the modern amenities.