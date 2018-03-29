Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: West Seattle Mid-Century, New Des Moines, Normandy Park Waterfront
Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend!
The first home is a completely remodeled Mid-Century 3-bedroom home in West Seattle:
This Completely remodeled Mid-Cen has all the charm of its era plus all the benefits of modern living.
Vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the main living room.
The kitchen has been wrapped with granite counter tops, high efficiency stainless steel appliances, and LED lights throughout.
Heat pump and mini splits that provide heating and cooling throughout the year.
Both baths have been fitted with full tile, heated floors, and towel warmers to finish off just a few of the modern amenities.
WHEN:
- Friday, March 30, 2018: 3 – 5 p.m.
WHERE: 7142 31st Ave SW, West Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $674,999
- MLS Number: 1264733
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1.75
- Year Built: 1964
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,270 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,140 s.f.
Site Features:
- Ceiling Fan(s)
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Fenced-Fully
- Gas Available
- High Speed Internet
- Patio
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
The next Open House is a newly constructed 5-bedroom home in Des Moines:
Welcome home! Des Moines New Construction Home.
Great looking home with desirable 5 bedroom floor plan.
Dramatic entry with living room and dining room.
Main floor has bedroom with its own full bath.
Upstairs is 4 more bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
Master bath complete with jetted tub.
High end features throughout.
Gorgeous surfaces and details.
Large lot with dream back yard.
Home has covered outdoor area.
This location offers easy access to buslines, downtown, airport and major roadways.
Must see!
WHEN:
- Saturday, March 31: 12 – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 1216 S. 211th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $699,950
- MLS Number: 1262749
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Year Built: 2018
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,147 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,824 s.f.
Site Features:
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:
Imagine yourself here!
Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace.
100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage.
Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park.
Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic.
Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub.
All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking.
Home is move-in ready w/new carpets.
Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch.
Easy access to downtown and airport.
WHEN:
- Saturday, March 31: 1 – 4 p.m.
- Sunday, April 1: 12 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).
INFO:
- List Price: $2,250,000
- MLS Number: 1166940
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Year Built: 1979
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.
Site Features:
- Wired for Generator
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Walk-in Closet
- Deck
- Gated Entry
- Hot Tub/Spa
- RV Parking
- Shop
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
