Browse > Home / Education, Headlines, Politics / Highline Public Schools seeking feedback on school boundaries

Highline Public Schools seeking feedback on school boundaries


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Tell Highline Public Schools what you think – take a short survey to let them know what you think of the proposed boundaries and feeder patterns, or attend one of their upcoming public meetings.

The community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee is sharing their proposed, districtwide boundary plan, and they want your feedback.

Boundaries have to be adjusted to accommodate a fifth middle school and a new, larger elementary school opening in fall 2019.

Upcoming meeting dates:

Boundary Design Session:
See alternative districtwide boundary plans based on community suggestions.

“We hope to see you at a community meeting!”

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 9:24 pm 
Filed under Education, Headlines, Politics · Tagged with , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!