Highline Public Schools seeking feedback on school boundaries

Tell Highline Public Schools what you think – take a short survey to let them know what you think of the proposed boundaries and feeder patterns, or attend one of their upcoming public meetings.

The community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee is sharing their proposed, districtwide boundary plan, and they want your feedback.

Boundaries have to be adjusted to accommodate a fifth middle school and a new, larger elementary school opening in fall 2019.

Upcoming meeting dates:

March 29, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Cascade Middle School Cafeteria

11212 10th Avenue SW, Seattle

Boundary Design Session:

See alternative districtwide boundary plans based on community suggestions.

April 17, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Central Office

15675 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien

“We hope to see you at a community meeting!”

