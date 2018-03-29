Highline Public Schools seeking feedback on school boundaries
Tell Highline Public Schools what you think – take a short survey to let them know what you think of the proposed boundaries and feeder patterns, or attend one of their upcoming public meetings.
The community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee is sharing their proposed, districtwide boundary plan, and they want your feedback.
Boundaries have to be adjusted to accommodate a fifth middle school and a new, larger elementary school opening in fall 2019.
Upcoming meeting dates:
- March 29, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Cascade Middle School Cafeteria
11212 10th Avenue SW, Seattle
Boundary Design Session:
See alternative districtwide boundary plans based on community suggestions.
- April 17, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Central Office
15675 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien
“We hope to see you at a community meeting!”