Crime, Browse > Home Headlines

The next ‘Coffee with a Cop’ will be Saturday, April 7, starting at 11 a.m. at Des Moines Pharmacy.

This is a free and open event where residents can ask questions of local police.

Des Moines Pharmacy is located at 627 South 227th Street:

