Upthegrove announces $245,000 in King County funds for Des Moines Parks

Metropolitan King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove announced that the county will be providing a $245,000 grant for park upgrades in Des Moines that will greet athletes of all ages this spring.

Upthegrove joined Des Moines Parks & Recreation Director Patrice Thorell to tour the Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park sports complex last week.

“Underwood Park is a community hub, and I’m excited for the upgrades that these County grants make possible,” said Upthegrove. “Kids and seniors alike will benefit from these improvements.”

Funded by the county’s Sports Facilities Improvements Grant, a Play for All area and loop trail will join the ball fields that are part of the Underwood Memorial Park. The play area and trail will increase access to outdoor play and exercise for young people in the neighborhood surrounding the park.

“Des Moines citizens are grateful to have a safe place for all children and families to gather and play at the park. This project that expands recreational resources in an underserved community would not have been possible without the county’s funding support,” said Thorell.

In addition to the park improvements, Des Moines also received a county Youth Physical Activity Programs Grant that will help support summer activities. The Summer Fun in the Sun program will focus on physical activities for youth living in the Pacific Ridge Neighborhood. The 5-days a week program would include assorted activities to keep kids active.

Upthegrove is from Des Moines and chairs the King County Council Budget and Fiscal Management Committee. He represents District Five, which includes Burien, Kent, Normandy Park, Renton, SeaTac, Tukwila, and unincorporated King County.

