Des Moines Auxiliary of Seattle Children’s Hospital’s ‘Spring Fling’ is April 19

The Des Moines Auxiliary of Seattle Children’s Hospital will be holding its annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon on Thursday, April 19, 2018.

This fun fundraising even will begin at 11:30am at Grace Lutheran Church, 22975 24th Ave South, Des Moines, WA.

The theme for this year is “Spring Fling.”

The donation is $35.00 and the proceeds will go toward the uncompensated care fund of Seattle Children’s.

For more information and/or to reserve tickets please call 206-878-1239.

Posted by on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 3:18 pm 
