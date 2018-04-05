Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Wastemobile coming to Des Moines Marina the weekend of April 20-22

Wastemobile coming to Des Moines Marina the weekend of April 20-22

The Wastemobile, a roving household hazardous waste collection service, will be coming to Des Moines the weekend of April 20-22.

Safely dispose of old car batteries, oil, paint thinner and many other household hazardous items at no cost.

The Wastemobile will be in the parking lot of the Des Moines Marina, 22307 Dock St., Des Moines, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Residents can drop off household hazardous waste items including pesticides, oil-based paints, automotive products (oil, antifreeze, lamps, etc.), fluorescent bulbs/tubes and other items without a charge. The service is pre-paid through garbage and sewer utility fees.

About the Wastemobile

Created in 1989, the Wastemobile was the first traveling hazardous waste collection program in the nation. It is operated by the Local Hazardous Waste Management Program and goes throughout the county from later winter into fall.

Residents help protect the environment and public health by safely disposing of the hazardous materials and keeping them out of drains and landfills. Since first hitting the road, the Wastemobile has collected more than 17,000 tons of hazardous household waste from nearly 500,000 customers.

The Wastemobile also provides free reusable products to the public, such as oil-based paint, stain and primer, plus wood care and cleaning products. These products are subject to availability, and residents must sign a release form prior to receiving the materials.

More disposal solutions: Visit the permanent collection site

For south King County residents, the Auburn Wastemobile is a convenient option for household hazardous waste disposal. It is located in the northwest parking lot of The Outlet Collection, 1101 Outlet Collection Dr., SW, near Sports Authority. It operates every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Qualifying businesses can also use the no-cost disposal services. Call 206-263-8899 or find details at hazwastehelp.org.

For more information

For more information about disposal, including acceptable materials and quantity limits, call the Hazards Line at 206-296-4692, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., except holidays. Recorded information is available after hours, or by visiting the Wastemobile website.

The Wastemobile is one of the services provided by the Local Hazardous Waste Management Program through a partnership of more than 40 city, county and tribal governments working together in King County to reduce threats posed from hazardous materials and wastes.

