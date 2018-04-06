Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Seahurst 4-BD, New Des Moines, Beacon Hill & Normandy Park Waterfront

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Seahurst 4-BD, New Des Moines, Beacon Hill & Normandy Park Waterfront

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend!

The first home is an absolutely wonderful 4-bedroom home which sits nestled next to Seahurst Park, giving amazing backyard privacy and serenity:

Welcome to Seahurst! There are 3,600 total square feet of sprawling home to enjoy. You will absolutely love the large updated kitchen with both formal and non formal living and dining rooms on the main floor. There is plenty of RV Parking, one car garage, gas heat, and the unfinished basement with ample ceiling height will accommodate all kinds of uses.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 7: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 8: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

2030 SW 146th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $579,950

MLS Number: 1268469

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1947

Approximate House SqFt: 3,600 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 17,353 s.f.

Site Features:

Nestled next to Seahurst Park!

Deck

Gas Available

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a newly constructed 5-bedroom home in Des Moines:

Welcome home! Des Moines New Construction Home. Great looking home with desirable 5 bedroom floor plan. Dramatic entry with living room and dining room. Main floor has bedroom with its own full bath. Upstairs is 4 more bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bath complete with jetted tub. High end features throughout. Gorgeous surfaces and details. Large lot with dream back yard. Home has covered outdoor area. This location offers easy access to buslines, downtown, airport and major roadways. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 7: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 8: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1216 S. 211th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $699,950

MLS Number: 1262895

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,147 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,824 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a tastefully built boutique view home on Beacon Hill:

Just steps from the epicenter of N Beacon Hill you’ll find this tastefully done Townhouse by boutique builder Green City Development. 1st Floor has a bedroom w/bathroom. 2nd floor features LDK boasts high ceilings and a capacious feel w/ lots of natural light. The 3rd floor you have your generous size bedroom and a full bath. Expansive roof deck for sunsets and bbq’s. 5 homes left.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 7: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 8: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: 1740 12th Ave S #C, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,500

MLS Number: 1255354

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Site Features:

VIEWS: Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a 5-bedroom brand new four star built green beauty by Hunny Homes:

Tucked into the hillside on a quiet street sits this brand new targeting four star built green beauty by Hunny Homes. Steps from Kubota Gardens and close to the Lake, meticulous parks and all amenities. This is the home youve been hoping for. Spacious and elegant 2 story, 2 car garage with a roof top deck. 1st floor, 2 bedrooms & plumbed for 2nd kitchen/ADU and separate entrance make the possibilities limitless. 2nd floor open concept L/D/K with 3 beds 2 Bath. Must see home!

WHEN:

Sunday, April 8: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

5545 S Norfolk Street, Seattle, WA 98118 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $849,999

MLS Number: 1261160

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 2,815 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Kitchen

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 7: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 8: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,250,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

