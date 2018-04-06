Arts, Entertainment, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Fundraiser to support local Arts in Des Moines will be Thursday, May 31

Fundraiser to support local Arts in Des Moines will be Thursday, May 31

A fundraiser to support local Arts in the City of Des Moines will be held on Thursday, May 31.

This event – being held at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium starting at 6 p.m. – will help support the Des Moines Arts Commission’s annual Summer Concerts, Shakespeare in the Park, Rotating Sculpture Project and Squid A Rama!

Tickets are $45 each and can be purchased here.

Come relax with friends while painting this beautiful picture knowing you are funding your local Des Moines Arts Commission.

Join us as we raise glasses and funds for this worthy cause! When you buy a ticket to this event, $15 will be donated to the charity above. To date, Paint Nite has helped raise over $3.5 million for those in need with lively creative events that feel more fun than philanthropic. Feel good about giving as our local artist guides you and your friends through two hours of painting, drinking, and laughing ‘til your cheeks hurt. The best part? You don’t have to be an artist to have an amazing time.

Purchase tickets online here:

https://www.paintnite.com/events/05-31-18-fundraiser-for-the-des-moines-arts-commission-10068717

