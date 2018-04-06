VIDEO: Here’s episode #4 of Steve Edmiston’s ‘The Briefing’ project
Here’s episode #4 of local activist/filmmaker Steve Edmiston’s ‘The Briefing’ series, where he takes on the Port of Seattle.
Edmiston calls this episode “What Went Wrong”:
This man gives me hope. *Thank you!*