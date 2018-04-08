Earth Day Celebration will be at Saltwater State Park on Sunday, April 22

SEEKING DIVERS

Are you a diver? Do you enjoy taking underwater photographs? Please join us for a dive on Sunday, April 22nd for Earth Day at Saltwater State Park. We plan to splash at approximately 9:30 a.m. This is a fun activity designed to educate non-divers about the diversity of our underwater park. All you need to do is show up, gear-up and dive. Youth and Non-divers – come enjoy the activities top side!

Not a photographer but love to dive? Join us! Having a camera is not a requirement and photographers love to have critter-spotters. You can also bring a mesh bag and collect debris to help keep our waters clean.

After the dive, you will have an opportunity to work with photographer Bob Bailey to select up to 6 of your photos for the slide show that will be played for Earth Day park visitors throughout the day. You will be asked to sign a photo-release. This will allow the park to use your images, however you will maintain full rights to your photos. If you have other photos from the day you’d like to share, above or below the water, you can also tag us on Facebook or Instagram using #SWSPEarthDay and possibly be featured in one of our posts.

A dive is a great start to any day and you will be finished in time to enjoy other activities top-side in the park as well as have time to make it to the Scuba & H2O Watersports Expo in Tacoma.

Hope to see you there!!

Saltwater State Park is located at 25205 8th Place South:

