The next ‘Pitch Pit’ Screenwriting Competition will be this Friday, April 13

The next “Pitch Pit” Screenwriting Competition will be this Friday, April 13, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Create!, located at 216 W. Gowe Street in the Kent Arts District.

Here’s how it works:

Screenwriter participants will be given a movie title they have never seen before, then given 15 minutes to prepare a one-page script treatment.

This “pitch” is then presented to the “judges” – consisting of all the audience members – who then vote for their favorite one.

The winner receives a small cash prize.

If you feel like being one of the participants – aka “Gladiators” – please email Stephen Hanson at [email protected].

For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1592990150818309/, or find “Southies Screenwriters” group on Facebook or on Meetup.com.

WHERE: Create!, 216 W. Gowe, Kent

WHEN: Friday, April 13, 2018: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

COST: $2/person donation; or more at your option. Gate receipts to the winners. Coffee, beer, wine available for purchase.

PARKING: FREE on local streets. Numerous dining options within 2 blocks any direction.

Create! is located at 216 W. Gowe:

