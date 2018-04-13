Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Des Moines, Seahurst, Normandy Park, Burien

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Des Moines, Seahurst, Normandy Park, Burien

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding several Open Houses this weekend!

The first is a charming, immaculate and pristine 2-bedroom in Des Moines:

Just what you’ve been waiting for, and move-in ready! Immaculate, modernized and pristine home offers one level living in desirable Huntington Park. Captivating interior has been recently updated with new flooring, carpet, paint and more. Desirable open concept living. Ideal private patio adjoins greenbelt. One car, detached garage. Community features a club house and swimming pool. Huntington Park is a retirement community, please review web-site. Estate sale, no Form 17 or disclosures. Must see!

WHEN:

Sunday, April 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

24828 12th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $319,900

MLS Number: 1273316

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1976

Approximate House SqFt: 1,010 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,944 s.f.

Site Features:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a newly constructed 5-bedroom home in Des Moines:

Welcome home! Des Moines New Construction Home. Great looking home with desirable 5 bedroom floor plan. Dramatic entry with living room and dining room. Main floor has bedroom with its own full bath. Upstairs is 4 more bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bath complete with jetted tub. High end features throughout. Gorgeous surfaces and details. Large lot with dream back yard. Home has covered outdoor area. This location offers easy access to buslines, downtown, airport and major roadways. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1216 S. 211th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $699,950

MLS Number: 1262895

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,147 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,824 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 14: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 15: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,250,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next home is an absolutely wonderful 4-bedroom home which sits nestled next to Seahurst Park, giving amazing backyard privacy and serenity:

Welcome to Seahurst! There are 3,600 total square feet of sprawling home to enjoy. You will absolutely love the large updated kitchen with both formal and non formal living and dining rooms on the main floor. There is plenty of RV Parking, one car garage, gas heat, and the unfinished basement with ample ceiling height will accommodate all kinds of uses.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 14: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

2030 SW 146th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $579,950

MLS Number: 1268469

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1947

Approximate House SqFt: 3,600 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 17,353 s.f.

Site Features:

Nestled next to Seahurst Park!

Deck

Gas Available

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next home is an expansive Rambler deep in Seahurst, all new in 2005:

Level entry, no steps up or down. Open living area floor plan great for entertaining or keeping an eye on everybody. Living room windows face west with dappled light filtered through birch trees. Private Master suite with walk-in closet. Media room and office as well. 2 car garage. Wired for generator and generator is included. If you are looking for a one level home, this is it!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 14: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 15: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

14604 20th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $675,000

MLS Number: 1255726

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.77

Year Built: 1949

Approximate House SqFt: 2,700 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,300 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Disabled Access

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Skylights

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is a 4-bedroom home in a perfect location:

Fireplace for cozy cool weather or a nice backyard for grilling and gathering, this home is ready to occupy or update as you choose. Refinish the current hardwood floors or install your own. 4th bedroom access to upper floor. New roof 2017. Detached garage is also a nice wood shop/studio for your creations. Just steps to elementary school, transportation and short distance to shopping and dining options. Pick fruit and flowers in your own yard. Ready to move!

WHEN:

Friday, April 13: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 14: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

13050 7th Ave S., Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $379,900

MLS Number: 1266382

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1944

Approximate House SqFt: 1,110 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,128 s.f.

Site Features:

Carport-Attached

Garage-Detached

Click here to view detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

