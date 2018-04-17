Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Let’s Play! Citywide Park Play Area Open House will be Wednesday, April 25

Let’s Play! Citywide Park Play Area Open House will be Wednesday, April 25

All are cordially invited to see and comment on the exciting new Play Area Designs for our Des Moines Neighborhood Parks at the Let’s Play! Citywide Park Play Area Open House on Wednesday, April 25.

This free, open event will run from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, located at 2045 S. 216th Street (map below).

“See the progress we have made on the proposed plans for Cecil Powell Park, Field House Park, Kiddie Park, Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park, Westwood Park and Wooton Park!”

Refreshments will be served.

