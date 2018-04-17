Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Thieves steal items from recently-deceased resident’s Des Moines home

On Friday, April 13, 2018 at 8:31 a.m. Des Moines Police Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South 223rd (map below) in reference to a residential burglary which had occurred prior.

Police say that the home was unoccupied at the time of this incident, and the former occupant had recently passed away.

The property is for sale as part of an estate, including items within the home.

The unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the home sometime between the April 11 – 13, and likely overnight.

It appears aluminum and power tools were stolen.

The home of a longtime respected resident on 223rd who recently passed was burg’d over the last day by a true bottom feeder. We’ll be looking for you and hope to meet soon. DL — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) April 13, 2018

