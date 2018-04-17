Browse > Home / Crime, Headlines / Thieves steal items from recently-deceased resident’s Des Moines home

Thieves steal items from recently-deceased resident’s Des Moines home


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

On Friday, April 13, 2018 at 8:31 a.m. Des Moines Police Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South 223rd (map below) in reference to a residential burglary which had occurred prior.

Police say that the home was unoccupied at the time of this incident, and the former occupant had recently passed away.

The property is for sale as part of an estate, including items within the home.

The unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the home sometime between the April 11 – 13, and likely overnight.

It appears aluminum and power tools were stolen.

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 10:54 am 
Filed under Crime, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!