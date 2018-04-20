Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Seahurst, Burien, Tacoma, Seattle, White Center, Renton

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Seahurst, Burien, Tacoma, Seattle, White Center, Renton

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding several Open Houses this weekend!

The first home is an expansive Rambler deep in Seahurst, all new in 2005:

Level entry, no steps up or down. Open living area floor plan great for entertaining or keeping an eye on everybody. Living room windows face west with dappled light filtered through birch trees. Private Master suite with walk-in closet. Media room and office as well. 2 car garage. Wired for generator and generator is included. If you are looking for a one level home, this is it!

WHEN:

Sunday, April 22: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

14604 20th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $650,000

MLS Number: 1255726

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.77

Year Built: 1949

Approximate House SqFt: 2,700 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,300 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Disabled Access

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Skylights

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a 4-bedroom home in a perfect location in Burien:

Fireplace for cozy cool weather or a nice backyard for grilling and gathering, this home is ready to occupy or update as you choose. Refinish the current hardwood floors or install your own. 4th bedroom access to upper floor. New roof 2017. Detached garage is also a nice wood shop/studio for your creations. Just steps to elementary school, transportation and short distance to shopping and dining options. Pick fruit and flowers in your own yard. Ready to move!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 21: 4 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 22: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

13050 7th Ave S., Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $379,900

MLS Number: 1266382

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1944

Approximate House SqFt: 1,110 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,128 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Carport-Attached

Garage-Detached

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view detailed listing.

The next Open House is an extraordinary home with sweeping, unobstructed views of Mt. Rainier, City, Bay and Port:

This 4000+ sq. ft. 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom house has it all. Great room style, kitchen, dining and family room. The formal dining room and living room are adjacent the great room giving a rare opportunity for large gatherings or formal entertaining! There are two large master suites one on the main floor and one on the lower level. Huge rec room and impressive office.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 21: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 22: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

906 Browns Point Blvd Tacoma, WA 98422 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $789,000

MLS Number: 1270289

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 1988

Approximate House SqFt: 4,898 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 13,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Wet Bar

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Fireplace in Mstr BR

French Doors

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is just steps from the epicenter of N. Beacon Hill:

This tastefully done project was built by boutique builder Green City Development. 1st Floor has a bedroom w/bathroom. 2nd floor features LDK boasts high ceilings and a capacious feel w/ lots of natural light. The 3rd floor you have your generous size bedroom and a full bath. Expansive roof deck for sunsets and bbqs. Only 5 homes left!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 21: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 22: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1740 12th Ave S Unit C, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,500

MLS Number: 1255354

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 577 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

VIEWS! Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is another tastefully done project by boutique builder Green City Development.

The property showcases spectacular views of the City, Sound and the Majesty of the Olympic Mtns. 1st Floor has a bedroom with a bathroom. The middle floor is your LDK with floor to ceiling windows showcasing the enormous view. The top floor is your master suite. Expansive roof deck with views of stadiums, water, mountains, and the city skyline.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 21: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 22: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1740 12th Ave S Unit D Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $719,000

MLS Number: 1272590

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 657 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

VIEWS! Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a sprawling condo with open living, dining, and kitchen spaces and master bedroom w/ walk in closet.

The home is clean and fresh w/ new carpet and paint throughout. You’ll love the convenience of the in-unit laundry and the cozy features like wood burning fireplace and private balcony. All of this with the added value of being just moments away from The Landing and I-405 giving you quick access to everything. Plus there’s no Rent Cap!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 21: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

949 Aberdeen Ave NE Unit C208, Renton, WA 98056 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $220,000

MLS Number: 1275042

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1991

Approximate House SqFt: 795 s.f.

Site Features:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Garbage Disposal

Microwave

Range/Oven

Refrigerator, Washer

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

