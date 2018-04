Arts, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Outdoor Sculpture Gallery Opening Celebration will be Saturday, June 2

Outdoor Sculpture Gallery Opening Celebration will be Saturday, June 2

SAVE THE DATE : Celebrate the new sculptures in the City of Des Moines with the Des Monies Arts Commission at an Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 2.

New sculptures will be celebrated during Opening Day of the Waterfront Farmers Market at the marina.

“Bring the entire family!”

The Des Moines Marina is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.:

