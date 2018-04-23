Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines / Des Moines United Methodist Church’s Habitat Auction is Saturday, April 28
Des Moines United Methodist Church’s Habitat Auction is Saturday, April 28


Des Moines United Methodist Church will be holding a Habitat Auction this coming Saturday, April 28:

  • Doors open at 10 a.m. to preview/bid on hundreds of silent auction items.
  • First table closes at 6:05 p.m.
  • Live auction starts 7:15 p.m.
  • Food available starting 4:30 p.m.

“Invite your friends/neighbors!”

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

Posted by on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 12:41 pm 
