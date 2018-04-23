Des Moines United Methodist Church’s Habitat Auction is Saturday, April 28
Des Moines United Methodist Church will be holding a Habitat Auction this coming Saturday, April 28:
- Doors open at 10 a.m. to preview/bid on hundreds of silent auction items.
- First table closes at 6:05 p.m.
- Live auction starts 7:15 p.m.
- Food available starting 4:30 p.m.
“Invite your friends/neighbors!”
Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.
More info at desmoinesumc.org
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]