Mt. Rainier High basketball star Brittany McPhee signs with Seattle Storm

Normandy Park native Brittany McPhee – who became a basketball star at Mount Rainier High before going on to Stanford University – has signed with the Seattle Storm.

As we previously reported, McPhee’s ascent began in the driveway of her Normandy Park home, where as a child she would compete with her sister in basketball drills.

She later guided Mt. Rainier to back-to-back state semifinals in her last two years there, and left the school as the program’s second-leading all-time scorer. She had wanted to play at Stanford since she was in grade school.

McPhee averaged 13.3 points per game in the regular season, and shone in the NCAA Tournament with a 27-point outpour to lead the Cardinal in upsetting Notre Dame. They went to their first Final Four since 2014, where they lost in the semifinals to eventual champion South Carolina.

“Growing up in Normandy Park, the Seattle Storm was a big part of why I grew to love basketball,” McPhee said. “They were the championship franchise in Seattle winning in 2004 and 2010. Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson and all the other great players were perfect role models to see how women can succeed and achieve their goals in sports. I am very thankful and honored for the opportunity to continue my basketball career with the Storm and can’t wait to get started!”

Here’s what the Seattle Storm said on its website:

Stanford’s leading scorer in 2017-18, McPhee is no stranger to the Seattle area, having grown up in Normandy Park a mere 14-mile drive south of Seattle. While playing for the Cardinal, McPhee, a 6-0 guard, accumulated 1,250 career points, 926 of which came during her junior and senior seasons when she earned a starting role for the final 63 games of her career. Along with 16.7 points, she averaged 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 dimes per game her senior season, leading Stanford to the NCAA Tournament, bowing out in the Sweet 16. A hard worker off the hardwood, McPhee was the 2017-18 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and she also garnered Associated Press (AP) All-America Honorable Mention and All-Pac-12 honors her senior campaign.

