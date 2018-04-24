Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Police seeking witnesses to recent shooting at Angle Lake Park

King County Major Crimes Detectives are looking for additional witnesses that may have seen a disturbance that lead to a shooting in SeaTac at Angle Lake Park on April 9, 2018 (read our previous coverage here).

Police say that sometime around 5:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out at Angle Lake Park (19400 BLK International Blvd S.). The disturbance was between multiple people and ended up that several gunshots were fired.

A short time later two victims were driven to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. They both survived.

“King County Major Crimes Detectives are looking for any and all people at the park on this date that may have seen the disturbance or seen the shooting itself,” police said.

Please call King County Sheriff’s Office at (206) 296-3311 if you have any information.

