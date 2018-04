Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Parent Suicide Prevention Training will be May 3 at Mt. Rainier High School

Parent Suicide Prevention Training will be May 3 at Mt. Rainier High School

A Parent Suicide Prevention Training Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 3, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the Mount Rainier High School Library.

Come learn and receive resources to identify warning signs and risk factors.

For questions and registration please contact Lisa Foote at 206-631-7108.

