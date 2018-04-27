Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Browns Point, Beacon Hill, Burien, Seahurst, West Seattle, Des Moines

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Browns Point, Beacon Hill, Burien, Seahurst, West Seattle, Des Moines

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding several Open Houses this weekend!

The first is an extraordinary home with sweeping, unobstructed views of Mt. Rainier, City, Bay and Port:

This 4000+ sq. ft. 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom house has it all. Great room style, kitchen, dining and family room. The formal dining room and living room are adjacent the great room giving a rare opportunity for large gatherings or formal entertaining! There are two large master suites one on the main floor and one on the lower level. Huge rec room and impressive office.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 28: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 29: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

906 Browns Point Blvd Tacoma, WA 98422 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $789,000

MLS Number: 1270289

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 1988

Approximate House SqFt: 4,898 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 13,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Wet Bar

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Fireplace in Mstr BR

French Doors

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is just steps from the epicenter of N. Beacon Hill:

This tastefully done project was built by boutique builder Green City Development. 1st Floor has a bedroom w/bathroom. 2nd floor features LDK boasts high ceilings and a capacious feel w/ lots of natural light. The 3rd floor you have your generous size bedroom and a full bath. Expansive roof deck for sunsets and bbqs. Only 5 homes left!

WHEN:

Friday, April 27: 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 28: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, April 29: 12-4 p.m.

WHERE:

1740 12th Ave S Unit C, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,500

MLS Number: 1255354

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 577 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

VIEWS! Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is another tastefully done project in Beacon Hill by boutique builder Green City Development.

The property showcases spectacular views of the City, Sound and the Majesty of the Olympic Mtns. 1st Floor has a bedroom with a bathroom. The middle floor is your LDK with floor to ceiling windows showcasing the enormous view. The top floor is your master suite. Expansive roof deck with views of stadiums, water, mountains, and the city skyline.

WHEN:

Friday, April 27: 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 28: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, April 29: 12-4 p.m.

WHERE:

1740 12th Ave S Unit D Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $719,000

MLS Number: 1272590

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 657 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

VIEWS! Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a move-in ready, super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home in SeaTac:

Near schools, freeway access, airport and so much more. Completely remodeled in 2015, newly paved driveway and freshly painted, expansive deck with lots of outdoor entertainment seating. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, spacious utility/mudroom and updated electrical panel and plumbing throughout. Come make this beautiful home yours!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 28: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 29: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

20211 14th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $372,500

MLS Number: 1278300

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1961

Approximate House SqFt: 1,450 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,875 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Outbuildings

RV Parking

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is located in the desirable Genesee Neighborhood (Alaskan Junction) in West Seattle:

Circa 1946, good looking and inviting traditional well-kept home. Interior has two bedrooms and one full bath. Spacious front room has bay window. Kitchen with eating area. Dream backyard is perfect for barbeques or summer time gatherings. Large lot is ideal for pets. Front yard is fully fenced. Over-sized one car detached garage. Driveway offers additional off street parking. Ideal location!

WHEN:

Friday, April 27: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 28: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 29: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

4732 50th Ave SW West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $649,950

MLS Number: 1278938

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1946

Approximate House SqFt: 720 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,095 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Fenced-Fully

Patio

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a charming, immaculate and pristine 2-bedroom in Des Moines:

Just what you’ve been waiting for, and move-in ready! Immaculate, modernized and pristine home offers one level living in desirable Huntington Park. Captivating interior has been recently updated with new flooring, carpet, paint and more. Desirable open concept living. Ideal private patio adjoins greenbelt. One car, detached garage. Community features a club house and swimming pool. Huntington Park is a retirement community, please review web-site. Estate sale, no Form 17 or disclosures. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 28: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 29: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

24828 12th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $319,900

MLS Number: 1273316

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1976

Approximate House SqFt: 1,010 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,944 s.f.

Site Features:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a 4-bedroom home in a perfect location in Burien:

Fireplace for cozy cool weather or a nice backyard for grilling and gathering, this home is ready to occupy or update as you choose. Refinish the current hardwood floors or install your own. 4th bedroom access to upper floor. New roof 2017. Detached garage is also a nice wood shop/studio for your creations. Just steps to elementary school, transportation and short distance to shopping and dining options. Pick fruit and flowers in your own yard. Ready to move!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 28: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

13050 7th Ave S., Burien, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $379,900

MLS Number: 1266382

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1944

Approximate House SqFt: 1,110 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,128 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Carport-Attached

Garage-Detached

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view detailed listing.

The next home is an expansive Rambler deep in Seahurst, all new in 2005:

Level entry, no steps up or down. Open living area floor plan great for entertaining or keeping an eye on everybody. Living room windows face west with dappled light filtered through birch trees. Private Master suite with walk-in closet. Media room and office as well. 2 car garage. Wired for generator and generator is included. If you are looking for a one level home, this is it!

WHEN:

Sunday, April 29: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

14604 20th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $650,000

MLS Number: 1255726

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.77

Year Built: 1949

Approximate House SqFt: 2,700 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,300 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Disabled Access

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Skylights

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a newly constructed 5-bedroom home in Des Moines:

Welcome home! Des Moines New Construction Home. Great looking home with desirable 5 bedroom floor plan. Dramatic entry with living room and dining room. Main floor has bedroom with its own full bath. Upstairs is 4 more bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bath complete with jetted tub. High end features throughout. Gorgeous surfaces and details. Large lot with dream back yard. Home has covered outdoor area. This location offers easy access to buslines, downtown, airport and major roadways. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, April 28: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 29: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

1216 S. 211th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $699,950

MLS Number: 1262895

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,147 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,824 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

