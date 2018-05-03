Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Drive in for savings at TL SEA Diving’s Drive-Through Sale!

Sponsored Post

Not long ago you may recall our story about how an errant auto took a swipe at TLSEA Diving in Des Moines.

You may remember seeing some of the surprising photos showing just the spot where the car tried to put a drive-through where there was none!

SKFR responded to a car into a building this morning around 0430. Driver of the car was not injured. The building will need some work. pic.twitter.com/IG0oIhiIU5 — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) April 13, 2018

Although the final repairs are not yet complete, our friends at TL SEA won’t let that stand between you and the savings at their annual May sale.

We found ourselves rubber-necking as we passed the familiar landmark on Pacific Highway South, trying to get a look at the damage, maybe you did also?

Well, why not come get a closer look during this one-day sale on Saturday May 12?

While you’re at it you can visit with one of their factory reps from lines such as Sea&Sea, Sherwood Scuba, Genesis and more. What’s more you can save up to 75% on select gear.

Don’t miss this one – it’s a real door buster!

From 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. May 12 only.

And just in time for Mom’s day on May 13!

