Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Open Houses: Beacon Hill, Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, Arbor Heights

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding several Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is another tastefully done project in Beacon Hill by boutique builder Green City Development:

The property showcases spectacular views of the City, Sound and the Majesty of the Olympic Mtns. 1st Floor has a bedroom with a bathroom. The middle floor is your LDK with floor to ceiling windows showcasing the enormous view. The top floor is your master suite. Expansive roof deck with views of stadiums, water, mountains, and the city skyline.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 5: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, May 6: 12-4 p.m.

WHERE:

1740 12th Ave S., Unit D Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $719,000

MLS Number: 1272590

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 657 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

VIEWS! Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a sister home in Unit C:

This tastefully done project was built by boutique builder Green City Development. 1st Floor has a bedroom w/bathroom. 2nd floor features LDK boasts high ceilings and a capacious feel w/ lots of natural light. The 3rd floor you have your generous size bedroom and a full bath. Expansive roof deck for sunsets and bbqs. Only 5 homes left!

WHEN:

Saturday, May 5: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 6: Noon – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

1740 12th Ave S., Unit C, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,500

MLS Number: 1255354

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 1,113 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 577 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

VIEWS! Bay, City, Lake, Mountain, Sound, Territorial

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a contemporary, multi-level view home in Burien that’s rich with features and amenities:

High end finishes throughout. Beautifully designed vaulted ceilings. Spacious kitchen with stainless appliances and granite. Dining room boasts built in cabinetry. Large bedrooms, Master features double sided fireplace and sweeping views. Media room, office, even an elevator. Wired for sound system on every level including view decks. Landscaping w/water feature and native plants. Enjoy stunning views of Puget Sound & Mt. Rainier.

WHEN:

Sunday, May 6: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

17435 Sylvester Rd SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,395,000

MLS Number: 1273316

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 3,600 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,880 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Disabled Access

Fireplace in Mstr BR

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Jetted/Soaking Tub

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a charming, immaculate and pristine 2-bedroom in Des Moines:

Just what you’ve been waiting for, and move-in ready! Immaculate, modernized and pristine home offers one level living in desirable Huntington Park. Captivating interior has been recently updated with new flooring, carpet, paint and more. Desirable open concept living. Ideal private patio adjoins greenbelt. One car, detached garage. Community features a club house and swimming pool. Huntington Park is a retirement community, please review web-site. Estate sale, no Form 17 or disclosures. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, May 5: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 6: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

24828 12th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $309,900

MLS Number: 1273316

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1976

Approximate House SqFt: 1,010 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,944 s.f.

Site Features:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a newly constructed 5-bedroom home in Des Moines:

Welcome home! Des Moines New Construction Home. Great looking home with desirable 5 bedroom floor plan. Dramatic entry with living room and dining room. Main floor has bedroom with its own full bath. Upstairs is 4 more bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bath complete with jetted tub. High end features throughout. Gorgeous surfaces and details. Large lot with dream back yard. Home has covered outdoor area. This location offers easy access to buslines, downtown, airport and major roadways. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, May 5: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 6: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1216 S. 211th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $674,950

MLS Number: 1262895

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 3,147 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 12,824 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The next Open House is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 5: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 6: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,250,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is a luxury home with a sweeping view of Mount Rainier!

This modern home features hardwood laminate flooring and extensive quartz and tile work throughout. An entertainers dream come true! This home boasts a huge kitchen with quartz countertops, tile black splash and island. Master bedroom suite has 5-piece master bath, soaking tub and over-sized shower. Junior master with bath. Patio and fenced back yard.Over-sized roof top deck. Garage. Walk to everything and minutes to downtown Seattle.

WHEN:

Friday, May 4: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 6: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

10005 18th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $679,950

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2018

Approximate House SqFt: 2,300 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,500 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

