Big Picture Senior’s ‘Low Tide Music Festival’ coming to Beach Park June 2

Poster by Anna Moore

As his Senior Project, Big Picture High School student Alex Heindel is producing the ‘Low Tide Music Festival,’ an all ages, FREE music festival in the Des Moines Beach Park from 2 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018 featuring bands from the Seattle DIY music scene.

“The aim of my project is to help expose youth to the music scene in Seattle and to give everyone something fun to do on a Saturday afternoon,” Alex said.

With support from The Vera Project and The Des Moines Arts Commision, this FREE event is aimed at serving youth in Des Moines by exposing them to bands from the Seattle DIY scene such as Dogbreth, Emma Lee Toyoda, Baywitch, Sleepover Club, and borscht boys.

It’s going to be at the Des Moines Beach Park, directly after the first farmers market of the year.

“With a beautiful surrounding and some great music, this all day concert should be a great time!”

The bands playing are:

Baywitch

Dogbreth

Emma Lee Toyoda

Sleepover Club

Borscht Boys

Jennifer Persimmon

Did we mention that it’s his SENIOR PROJECT,

and that it’s FREE?!

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2220452471315273/

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S.:

