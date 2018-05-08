Browse > Home / Crime, Featured Stories, Headlines / Police diffuse dangerous situation, safely transport man with sword to hospital

Police diffuse dangerous situation, safely transport man with sword to hospital


On Saturday, May 5 at around 10:30 a.m., Des Moines Police Officers were dispatched to a suspicious subject in the 27200 block of 16th Ave South (map below).

Police say that the adult male in question was in possession of a shopping cart full of personal belongings – which included a rather intimidating 3-foot sword.

The subject was contacted by police, and was initially non-compliant, although no threats were made.

Based on the officers interactions with the subject, it was determined that he was in crisis.

Police safely transported the man to an area hospital for a medical evaluation, and there were no injuries.

Posted by on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:18 pm 
