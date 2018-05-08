Arts, Business, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Restaurants / Spring edition of the Waterland Wine & Art Walk is this Saturday, May 12

Spring edition of the Waterland Wine & Art Walk is this Saturday, May 12

The Spring edition of the Waterland Wine & Art Walk will be from Noon – 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 12.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20, or for $25 on the day of the event.

Advance tickets will be available online or at the John L Scott office in the next few days.

TICKETS NOW ON SALE:

Online: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3399455

In person: John L Scott office

Locations, Wines & Artists:

The Adriana Senior Apts: Artist Jerry Farmer – California Wines

Via Marina Restaurant: Artist Laurel Mercery – Italian Wines

Madi’s Restaurant: Artist Julia Marie – Variety of Wines

John L Scott:Artist Alicia Miranda Paint By A Girl – Argentinian Wines

Village Frame & Gallery:Artist Linda Logie – Artist only stop

Oddfellows Hall: Artists Linda Logie – Washington Wines

