Browse > Home / Arts, Business, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines, Restaurants / Spring edition of the Waterland Wine & Art Walk is this Saturday, May 12

Spring edition of the Waterland Wine & Art Walk is this Saturday, May 12


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

The Spring edition of the Waterland Wine & Art Walk will be from Noon – 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 12.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20, or for $25 on the day of the event.

Advance tickets will be available online or at the John L Scott office in the next few days.

TICKETS NOW ON SALE:

Locations, Wines & Artists:

  • The Adriana Senior Apts: Artist Jerry Farmer – California Wines
  • Via Marina Restaurant: Artist Laurel Mercery – Italian Wines
  • Madi’s Restaurant: Artist Julia Marie – Variety of Wines
  • John L Scott:Artist Alicia Miranda Paint By A Girl – Argentinian Wines
  • Village Frame & Gallery:Artist Linda Logie – Artist only stop
  • Oddfellows Hall: Artists Linda Logie – Washington Wines

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 9:38 am 
Filed under Arts, Business, Entertainment, Fundraising, Headlines, Restaurants · Tagged with , , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!