Spring edition of the Waterland Wine & Art Walk is this Saturday, May 12
The Spring edition of the Waterland Wine & Art Walk will be from Noon – 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 12.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20, or for $25 on the day of the event.
Advance tickets will be available online or at the John L Scott office in the next few days.
TICKETS NOW ON SALE:
- $20 in advance, $25 on the day of the event
- Online: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3399455
- In person: John L Scott office
Locations, Wines & Artists:
- The Adriana Senior Apts: Artist Jerry Farmer – California Wines
- Via Marina Restaurant: Artist Laurel Mercery – Italian Wines
- Madi’s Restaurant: Artist Julia Marie – Variety of Wines
- John L Scott:Artist Alicia Miranda Paint By A Girl – Argentinian Wines
- Village Frame & Gallery:Artist Linda Logie – Artist only stop
- Oddfellows Hall: Artists Linda Logie – Washington Wines