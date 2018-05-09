Education, Browse > Home Headlines / Demolition Day marks launch of major renovation at Highline College

Demolition Day marks launch of major renovation at Highline College

No Comments Print This Post

In a symbolic gesture of changes to come, dignitaries at Monday’s (May 7) Demolition Day event donned hard hats and held sledgehammers and shovels outside of Building 26 at Highline College.

The building’s interior will be gutted to create a state-of-the-art health and life sciences facility.

Construction is expected to begin later this month, and completed by September 2019.

Pease Construction is the contractor for the Building 26 renovation, and is on site and ready to begin.

Beginning Monday, May 14, the parking spots around Building 26 and west of Building 25 will no longer be available to faculty and staff, as that area will be the contractor’s staging and work area.

A construction fence will be installed starting next week around Building 26.

While every precaution will be taken to keep all staff and students as safe as possible, be aware and alert while walking close to the construction zone.

There may be noise and equipment activity around the building during construction.

Questions?Contact Christina Neville-Neil: [email protected] or (206) 592-3262.

Details of Highline’s first LEED-certified building are available on the Building 26 Renovation page.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



