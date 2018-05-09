Browse > Home / Crime, Headlines / No injuries in shooting in parking lot of Church’s Chicken Wednesday

Des Moines Police say that nobody was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Church’s Chicken, located near 240th and Pacific Highway South (map below).

The restaurant was closed briefly for the investigation.

“No injuries and no risk to the public,” Police said.

It was not revealed what the motive was, nor if any suspects were caught.

