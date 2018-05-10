Former Blog Intern Devin Otto working on documentary about homeless youth

Former B-Town/Waterland Blog Intern Devin Otto – now a senior at Big Picture High School – has recently been working on a documentary on queer youth experiencing homelessness, and here’s an update:

The film company that I’m working with is named Dominating Forces, and the Producer of the film is Charity Reed (pictured above, right, with Devin).

I picked up the project while working in Capitol Hill, where I saw the number of homeless youth around places like Gay City and Lambert House. After doing some research, I found that queer youth experiencing homelessness are one of the most concentrated groups of homeless people on the streets of the county.

Since I’m a senior, I have to do a senior thesis project, and I decided to do a project based around investigating the issues that these youth face, either while on the streets or off it, and specifically the issues surrounding their resources – things like day centers, health clinics, and housing units.

Charity and I are currently the only consistent members of the production company, and as we’re very small, we’re trying to raise some money via crowdfunding (we’ll be using GoFundMe and IndieGoGo, and we can share the links with you when they’re posted).

Our documentary will consist of conversations with youth themselves, and individuals who work with the resources being provided to them.