JOBS: HMSHost hiring Cooks & Skilled Cooks

From Advertiser HMSHost:

JOBS: Cooks / Skilled Cooks Seattle, WA

Email your contact information or resume to: [email protected]

Cooks & Skilled Cooks

Full-Time

Pay rate: $15.74 and $15.94 for Skilled cooks.

Set-schedules with guaranteed 2 days off in a row!

HMSHost Proudly Operating @ Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Rel’Lish, Dungeness Bay Seafood House, Anthony’s and Taproom.

Hiring Bonus: $250 @ 30, 60, and 90 days.

Free $10 ORCA card if they show up for the interview.

Work for a company that’s passionate about food and making travelers feel good on the move!

Family-Friendly Benefits and Work/Life Balance

Medical and dental benefits, Short-Term Disability ($50 for you and your eligible family members) •Free Life and Vision Insurance

Free Pension Plan

Advancement opportunities

50% employee meal discounts

Competitive compensation

Sick Leave Pay

Free uniforms

Opportunities for professional growth/advancement

Diverse customers and co-workers

Stable company and a positive reputation in the community

We believe in recognizing, rewarding and taking care of our associates

Employee Referral Program

Work-Life Balance

Send contact information/resume (resume optional) to: [email protected]

HMSHost benefits vary by location and some associates may not be eligible for certain benefits. Associates covered by a collective bargaining agreement may be eligible for different benefits. HMSHost reserves the right to amend and/or terminate a benefit plan at any time.

EOE – Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled – DFWP Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.

#HMSHost

