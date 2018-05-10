JOBS: HMSHost hiring Cooks & Skilled Cooks
From Advertiser HMSHost:
JOBS: Cooks / Skilled Cooks Seattle, WA
Email your contact information or resume to: [email protected]
Cooks & Skilled Cooks
Full-Time
Pay rate: $15.74 and $15.94 for Skilled cooks.
Set-schedules with guaranteed 2 days off in a row!
HMSHost Proudly Operating @ Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Rel’Lish, Dungeness Bay Seafood House, Anthony’s and Taproom.
Hiring Bonus: $250 @ 30, 60, and 90 days.
Free $10 ORCA card if they show up for the interview.
Work for a company that’s passionate about food and making travelers feel good on the move!
- Family-Friendly Benefits and Work/Life Balance
- Medical and dental benefits, Short-Term Disability ($50 for you and your eligible family members) •Free Life and Vision Insurance
- Free Pension Plan
- Advancement opportunities
- 50% employee meal discounts
- Competitive compensation
- Sick Leave Pay
- Free uniforms
- Opportunities for professional growth/advancement
- Diverse customers and co-workers
- Stable company and a positive reputation in the community
- We believe in recognizing, rewarding and taking care of our associates
- Employee Referral Program
- Work-Life Balance
Send contact information/resume (resume optional) to: [email protected]
HMSHost benefits vary by location and some associates may not be eligible for certain benefits. Associates covered by a collective bargaining agreement may be eligible for different benefits. HMSHost reserves the right to amend and/or terminate a benefit plan at any time.
EOE – Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled – DFWP Background checks will be required prior to beginning employment.
#HMSHost
